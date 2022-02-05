Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,570 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $530,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 31,776 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $776,287.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,808 shares of company stock worth $2,585,295 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

