Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $2.16 Million Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 34,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $54.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.15. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $77.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

