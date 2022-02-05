Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $2.16 Million Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 34,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE MC opened at $54.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.15. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $77.49.
Moelis & Company Profile
Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.
