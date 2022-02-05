TheStreet Lowers Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) to D+

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $985.34 million, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $164,058. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 51.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

