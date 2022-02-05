NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Lowered to C at TheStreet

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $298.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.31 and its 200 day moving average is $339.36. NewMarket has a 1 year low of $296.05 and a 1 year high of $405.86.
In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.
NewMarket Company Profile
NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.
