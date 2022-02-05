NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Lowered to C at TheStreet

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $298.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.31 and its 200 day moving average is $339.36. NewMarket has a 1 year low of $296.05 and a 1 year high of $405.86.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,459,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NewMarket by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,066,000 after acquiring an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NewMarket by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after acquiring an additional 49,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

