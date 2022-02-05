Natixis Sells 143,758 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Natixis reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,758 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $30,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 49,715 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $2,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.59.

NYSE:DD opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.54. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.