Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $120.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.44. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

