Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Announces Earnings Results

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $57.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.28. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $3.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $56,803.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 13,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $40,299.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 133,830 shares of company stock valued at $390,389. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 59.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 78,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

