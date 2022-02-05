Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $134.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

