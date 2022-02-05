Insider Selling: Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) CFO Sells 4,281 Shares of Stock

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.42. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 397,712 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,971,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

