Insider Selling: Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) CFO Sells 4,281 Shares of Stock

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.42. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 397,712 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,971,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile
Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.
