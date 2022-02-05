Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 75.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $28.70 on Friday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $328.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

