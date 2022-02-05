Endeavour Mining plc Declares Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:EDVMF)

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $28.52.

EDVMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital cut Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

