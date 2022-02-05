Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 29.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $12.27 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 98.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the third quarter worth $366,000.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

