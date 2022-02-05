The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 66.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

