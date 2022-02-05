Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Insider David Jakeman Sells 3,300 Shares

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) insider David Jakeman sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $18,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CMRX opened at $5.56 on Friday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $482.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMRX shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chimerix by 91.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chimerix by 19.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Chimerix by 8.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

