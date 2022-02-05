New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,142,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in New Gold were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Gold by 53.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 18.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 63.5% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 53.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

NGD stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

