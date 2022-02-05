iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,994,053 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iStar by 1,710.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 334,560 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iStar by 266.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in iStar by 11.7% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 998,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 104,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iStar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,004,000 after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iStar during the second quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.74.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAR. Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

