Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $458.21 million, a P/E ratio of -129.97 and a beta of 3.35.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VFF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Village Farms International from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

