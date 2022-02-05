Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 717.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,299,000 after acquiring an additional 133,575 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at about $8,699,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $183.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.95. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $202.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

