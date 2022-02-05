Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 980 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,005 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,843,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,086,000 after acquiring an additional 734,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,814,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,697,000 after acquiring an additional 638,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.04 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.