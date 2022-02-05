Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 47.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 8,801.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $103.35 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.44 per share, with a total value of $98,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $852,860.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,057 shares of company stock worth $1,349,591. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

