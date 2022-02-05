Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $561,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 765.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,723,000 after buying an additional 394,204 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,443,000. Amundi acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,009,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after buying an additional 287,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $420.35 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $498.70 and a 200-day moving average of $532.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total transaction of $104,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,317. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXCM. BTIG Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $573.72.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

