Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,204,000 after buying an additional 612,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,855,000 after buying an additional 717,898 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,392,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,650,000 after buying an additional 95,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,815,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $111.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

