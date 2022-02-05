Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $320.00.

ODFL stock opened at $309.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $203.88 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,964,000 after buying an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,536,000 after buying an additional 70,721 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

