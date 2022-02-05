Citigroup Begins Coverage on Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enviva Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

EVA opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -95.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.06. Enviva Partners has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -460.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,971,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 26,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 33.3% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 312.8% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 111,932 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

