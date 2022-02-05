Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $43.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

