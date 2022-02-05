Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 123.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 267,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 147,828 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMH opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

