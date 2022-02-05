Credit Suisse AG Sells 93,583 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 93,583 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Invesco were worth $12,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Invesco by 257.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 224.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

NYSE IVZ opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.