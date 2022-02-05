Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $358,000 Stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,835 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter worth $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 437.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,555,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,744 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 2.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 532,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter worth $84,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.03. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 82.11%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

