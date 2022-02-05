Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 69,862 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 55.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,975,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 73,578 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $943,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $50,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $212,451.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,040 shares of company stock worth $4,354,986. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

MOV stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $865.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.