Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,456 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 51.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 3,355 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

CSWC opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $604.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 122.08%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.