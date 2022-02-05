iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $154.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.73. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

