Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,211 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in News were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of News by 99.3% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 618,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 307,890 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 642.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,952,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,101,000 after purchasing an additional 435,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of News by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 29.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 106,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.96.

Shares of News stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. News Co. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

