Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 66,839 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 582.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 13.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 6.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 7.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

CNS opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.43.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 87.37%. The business had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $9,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

