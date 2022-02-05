Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Stake in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,331,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,930,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,341,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Nocturne Acquisition by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 238,009 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,694,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nocturne Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MBTC stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Nocturne Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocturne Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.