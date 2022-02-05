Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.18 Million in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,538 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.61 and a one year high of $51.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

