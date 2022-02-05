Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,848 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,402 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,814,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,816,000 after acquiring an additional 54,919 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 95.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,123,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,445 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,851,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,516,000 after acquiring an additional 244,390 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,917,000 after acquiring an additional 235,006 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of INDA opened at $45.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.