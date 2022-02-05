PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $190.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group cut PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.18.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.86. PayPal has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

