Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,676 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $488,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MLCO opened at $10.37 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.