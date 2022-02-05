KeyCorp Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $200.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.18.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

