Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 4,420.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,388 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

LEG stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

