Zacks: Analysts Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $40.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,160.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,478 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58,873.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 769,475 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 187.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 352,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 230,068 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,854,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 118.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 170,418 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

