Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $5.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496,718 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $296,869,000 after buying an additional 7,069,500 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $238,160,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $206,632,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after buying an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

