Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jack W. Conner Sells 9,119 Shares

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $111,616.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $12.21 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $735.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTBK. DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

