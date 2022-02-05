Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Raymond James

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Shares of OHI opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

