Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $27.25 on Friday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $381,708.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

