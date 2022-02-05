CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $201,215.92 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Reginald Seeto sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $201,215.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $34,293.82.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $68,880.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $96.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.09 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236,715 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,638,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,491,000 after acquiring an additional 228,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CareDx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,068,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in CareDx by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,227,000 after acquiring an additional 300,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,653,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,334,000 after acquiring an additional 145,175 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

