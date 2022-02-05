CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $201,215.92 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Reginald Seeto sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $201,215.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $34,293.82.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $68,880.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $96.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.09 and a beta of 0.65.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
