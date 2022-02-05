Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Given New $33.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $37.50 to $33.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Shares of SCU opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.43. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $28.90.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 122.79% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $100.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $184,706.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $333,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,773 shares of company stock worth $684,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 457.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 87,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85,097 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 10.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.