Insider Buying: Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SI opened at $111.74 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $80.78 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.15.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.