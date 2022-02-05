IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $394,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IRMD opened at $48.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.82 million, a P/E ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $50.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IRadimed by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IRadimed by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in IRadimed by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 42,599 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in IRadimed in the 4th quarter worth about $5,915,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IRadimed by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

