Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Stock Position Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

Shares of CALF stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28.

